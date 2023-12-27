Lancashire's most expensive homes: stunning 4 bed Ribble Valley mansion with brand new detached man cave for sale
Acorn Barn is comfortably one of the Ribble Valley's finest home, boasting not only an expansive family home but immense potential to develop further.
On the market for £1.3m with Fine & Country, this astonishing countryside home lies near the village of Ribchester, and features a welcoming entrance hall, a large family lounge, a modern fitted kitchen, a dining room, further sitting rooms, a home office, a utility room, spacious bedrooms including a main with en suite, sprawling formal gardens, and a recently-constructed garage/man-cave, which has its own underfloor hearing and living facilities. Take a look around...
