Stunning Grade II listed Goosnargh mansion with 1.5 acre garden, tennis court, & leisure suite up for sale

This home is a stunning 17th century property which is Grade II listed with countless original features, 1.5 acres of land, a tennis court, and a leisure suite.
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th May 2023, 16:49 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 09:22 GMT

Take a look around this four-bed detached Goosnargh home which was built in 1666 by a family who moved to the area after their house burnt down in the Great Fire of London. It’s on the market for offers in excess of £850,000 with Armitstead Barnett...

