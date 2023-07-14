Large 4 bed detached Bamber Bridge family home with dining room, integral garage, and huge garden up for sale
This is the perfect property for a growing family.
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Purplebricks, this lovely four-bed Bamber Bridge home features three double bedrooms, a spacious lounge, a kitchen/dining room, a conservatory, a low maintenance rear garden, and an integral garage. Take a look around...
