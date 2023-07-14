News you can trust since 1886
Large 4 bed detached Bamber Bridge family home with dining room, integral garage, and huge garden up for sale

This is the perfect property for a growing family.
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Purplebricks, this lovely four-bed Bamber Bridge home features three double bedrooms, a spacious lounge, a kitchen/dining room, a conservatory, a low maintenance rear garden, and an integral garage. Take a look around...

Cottage Gardens, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks)

1. Cottage Gardens

Cottage Gardens, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks) Photo: Purplebricks

Cottage Gardens, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Cottage Gardens

Cottage Gardens, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks) Photo: Purplebricks

Cottage Gardens, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Cottage Gardens

Cottage Gardens, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks) Photo: Purplebricks

Cottage Gardens, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Cottage Gardens

Cottage Gardens, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 (Credit: Purplebricks) Photo: Purplebricks

