Spectacular 5 bed, 3 storey Chorley family home with immaculate interior and huge garden up for sale
This home is a stunner.
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:39 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £439,995 with Ben Rose, this sumptuous modern family home is imposing, stylish, and welcoming, featuring a lovely interior design, large and spacious rooms, and an attractive rear garden. Take a look around...
