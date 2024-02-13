On the market for £300,000 with New Home Agents, this 4 bed detached Wesham home is the definition of modern class and style, featuring a trendy interior design, an open plan layout, a fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a truly gorgeous multi-tiered landscaped garden with its own kids' climbing frame. Take a look around...
