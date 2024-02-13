News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Stunning complete package 4 bed Wesham family home with ultra classy design & huge landscaped garden for sale

This home has everything that a modern family could ever want and need.

By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT

On the market for £300,000 with New Home Agents, this 4 bed detached Wesham home is the definition of modern class and style, featuring a trendy interior design, an open plan layout, a fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a truly gorgeous multi-tiered landscaped garden with its own kids' climbing frame. Take a look around...

Still searching for that dream forever home? Check out these other properties on the market locally...

Brand new uber modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with open plan design and secluded garden up for sale

Classic 2 bed 19th century 3 storey Whittle le Woods cottage with beams, fireplace, and huge garden for sale

Quirky and characterful 4 bed Fulwood woodland family home with breakfast kitchen and large garden for sale

Cute 3 bed end of terrace Kirkham cottage with huge private garden on the market chain free for bargain price

1. Oakwood Drive (Credit: New Home Agents)

Photo Sales

2. Oakwood Drive (Credit: New Home Agents)

Photo Sales

3. Oakwood Drive (Credit: New Home Agents)

Photo Sales

4. Oakwood Drive (Credit: New Home Agents)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLancashireMoney