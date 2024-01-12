News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Sprawling and huge 5 bed Ashton-on-Ribble family home with open plan design and massive garden up for sale

Sitting on a premier, wide, tree-lined street, this family home is outstanding.
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:58 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 08:48 GMT

Take a look around this five-bed detached Ashton-on-Ribble home on the market for offers in excess of £575,000 with Michael Bailey Estate Agent...

Also on the market locally...

Historic 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale

Spacious 4 bed Chorley semi detached family home with uber modern interior and south facing garden for sale

Sublime semi rural 3 bed Edwardian Chorley cottage with modern finish and south facing garden on the market

Michael Bailey Estate Agent

1. Egerton

Michael Bailey Estate Agent Photo: Michael Bailey Estate Agent

Photo Sales
Michael Bailey Estate Agent

2. Egerton

Michael Bailey Estate Agent Photo: Michael Bailey Estate Agent

Photo Sales
Michael Bailey Estate Agent

3. Egerton

Michael Bailey Estate Agent Photo: Michael Bailey Estate Agent

Photo Sales
Michael Bailey Estate Agent

4. Egerton

Michael Bailey Estate Agent Photo: Michael Bailey Estate Agent

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page