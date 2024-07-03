This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
On the market for £425,000 with Purplebricks, this dream 4-bed semi-detached Fulwood family home features picturesque surroundings, a spacious entrance hall, a bright and airy living room, a well-appointed kitchen, French doors opening onto the garden, large bedrooms, and a wonderful garden.
Take a look around...
Still on the hunt for the perfect home? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent property features...
Uber luxury new build Leyland mansion with home office, cinema, games room & sprawling garden for sale
I've never seen anything like it... brand new 3 storey space age family home with huge garden up for sale
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.