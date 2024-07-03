Splendid & awe-inspiring 4 bed modern Fulwood home with dream garden & spacious design on the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 13:37 BST

Located in a coveted area of Preston, this property is described as being the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and community.

On the market for £425,000 with Purplebricks, this dream 4-bed semi-detached Fulwood family home features picturesque surroundings, a spacious entrance hall, a bright and airy living room, a well-appointed kitchen, French doors opening onto the garden, large bedrooms, and a wonderful garden.

Take a look around...

1. Cross Green Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Cross Green Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Cross Green Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Cross Green Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Cross Green Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Cross Green Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Cross Green Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Cross Green Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

