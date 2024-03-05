Spectacular 6 bed Ribble Valley countryside mansion with games room, tennis court & fitted kitchen up for sale

This home is comfortably one of the North West’s finest.
By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:12 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 10:53 GMT

On the market for £1.5m with Fine & Country, this breathtaking Mellor property is nestle away in a gorgeous rural setting and boasts three acres of land. Inside, it has been finish to a stunning standard, offering everything a home owner could possibly want. Take a look around...

Check out these other local homes on the market…

Ancient 4 bed Longridge farmhouse in need of renovation with 65 acres of pristine countryside up for sale

Astonishing 4 bed Preston family countryside home with open plan design, gym, and outdoor BBQ kitchen for sale

Dream 4 bed detached Leyland family home with open plan dining kitchen & stunning landscaped garden for sale

Tranquil 3 bed semi detached open-plan Preston family home with extended rear and garden on the market

Fine & Country

1. Saccary Lane

Fine & Country Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Fine & Country

2. Saccary Lane

Fine & Country Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Fine & Country

3. Saccary Lane

Fine & Country Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Fine & Country

4. Saccary Lane

Fine & Country Photo: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:North WestLove IslandLeyland