Spectacular 5 bed Lancashire mansion with detached 3 bed summer house, pool, spa, gym, office, and 11-acre garden for sale
On the market for £3.95m with Fine & Country, this utterly spectacular home is a tour de force. Consisting of a main five-bed home named Hoole House and a separate three-bed home named Lodge House, this piece of real estate boasts style, class, 11.3 acres of pristine land, a meticulous finish, a swimming pool, a spa, a snooker room, a gym, office space, and sprawling private gardens. Take a look around...
