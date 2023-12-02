News you can trust since 1886
Spectacular 5 bed Lancashire mansion with detached 3 bed summer house, pool, spa, gym, office, and 11-acre garden for sale

This modern wonder of a home is comfortably one of the North West’s finest properties.
By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 11:24 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 11:24 GMT

On the market for £3.95m with Fine & Country, this utterly spectacular home is a tour de force. Consisting of a main five-bed home named Hoole House and a separate three-bed home named Lodge House, this piece of real estate boasts style, class, 11.3 acres of pristine land, a meticulous finish, a swimming pool, a spa, a snooker room, a gym, office space, and sprawling private gardens. Take a look around...

Hoole House and Lodge House, Lodge Lane, Elswick, Preston PR4 3YH (Credit: Fine & Country)

