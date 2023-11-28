Massive 4 bed cul de sac Walton le Dale family home with 3 living rooms and gorgeous breakfast kitchen on the market
On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Roberts & Co, this huge detached four-bed family home is a classic, featuring three reception rooms, a modern breakfast kitchen, a utility room, a main bedroom with en suite, and stunning front and rear gardens. Take a look around...
