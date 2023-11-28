News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Massive 4 bed cul de sac Walton le Dale family home with 3 living rooms and gorgeous breakfast kitchen on the market

This cul-de-sac property is outstanding.
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Jul 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 15:35 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Roberts & Co, this huge detached four-bed family home is a classic, featuring three reception rooms, a modern breakfast kitchen, a utility room, a main bedroom with en suite, and stunning front and rear gardens. Take a look around...

Devonport Close, Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co)

Devonport Close, Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co)

Devonport Close, Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co) Photo: Devonport Close, Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co)

Devonport Close, Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co)

Devonport Close, Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co)

Devonport Close, Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co) Photo: Devonport Close, Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co)

Devonport Close, Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co)

Devonport Close, Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co)

Devonport Close, Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co) Photo: Devonport Close, Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co)

Devonport Close, Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co)

Devonport Close, Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co)

Devonport Close, Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co) Photo: Devonport Close, Walton-le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co)

Related topics:Chorley