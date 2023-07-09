News you can trust since 1886
Eye-catching 4 bed detached Preston family home with flawless interior and large garden on the market

This home immediately catches the eye.
By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £400,000 with Michael Bailey Estate Agent, this beautiful four-bed detached Cottam family home is stunning in every regard, featuring an immaculate design and finish, spacious interior, and a lovely garden to the rear. Take a look around...

1. COnsort Road

2. Consort Road

3. Consort Road

4. Consort Road

