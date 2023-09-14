Spectacular 4 bed detached Leyland family home on new development with modern finish up for sale
This is modern real estate at its finest.
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Sep 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 09:41 BST
On the market for £365,000 with Yopa, this glorious four bed detached Leyland family home simply has it all, from a modern and open-plan layout and a fitted kitchen, to large bedrooms and a charming rear garden. Take a look around...
