Spectacular 4 bed detached Leyland family home on new development with modern finish up for sale

This is modern real estate at its finest.
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Sep 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 09:41 BST

On the market for £365,000 with Yopa, this glorious four bed detached Leyland family home simply has it all, from a modern and open-plan layout and a fitted kitchen, to large bedrooms and a charming rear garden. Take a look around...

Lostock Boulevard, Leyland (Credit: Yopa)

Lostock Boulevard, Leyland (Credit: Yopa)

Lostock Boulevard, Leyland (Credit: Yopa)

Lostock Boulevard, Leyland (Credit: Yopa)

Lostock Boulevard, Leyland (Credit: Yopa)

Lostock Boulevard, Leyland (Credit: Yopa)

Lostock Boulevard, Leyland (Credit: Yopa)

Lostock Boulevard, Leyland (Credit: Yopa)

Lostock Boulevard, Leyland (Credit: Yopa)

Lostock Boulevard, Leyland (Credit: Yopa)

Lostock Boulevard, Leyland (Credit: Yopa)

Lostock Boulevard, Leyland (Credit: Yopa)

