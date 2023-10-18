Spacious 5 bed Grimsargh family home with modern design, fitted kitchen, and landscaped garden up for sale
On the market for £490,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this vast five-bed Grimsargh property is frankly stunning, boasting a large entrance hall, a dual-aspect lounge, a conservatory, a dining room, a large fitted kitchen, a utility room, a huge lounge, a main bedroom with dressing room and en suite, a fully-enclosed rear garden with patios and pond, and a driveway leading up to the double garage. Take a look around...
