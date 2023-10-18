News you can trust since 1886
Spacious 5 bed Grimsargh family home with modern design, fitted kitchen, and landscaped garden up for sale

This home is described as ‘an impressive and immaculately-presented five bedroom executive family home’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £490,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this vast five-bed Grimsargh property is frankly stunning, boasting a large entrance hall, a dual-aspect lounge, a conservatory, a dining room, a large fitted kitchen, a utility room, a huge lounge, a main bedroom with dressing room and en suite, a fully-enclosed rear garden with patios and pond, and a driveway leading up to the double garage. Take a look around...

Carbis Avenue, Grimsargh, PR2

Carbis Avenue, Grimsargh, PR2

Carbis Avenue, Grimsargh, PR2

Carbis Avenue, Grimsargh, PR2

Carbis Avenue, Grimsargh, PR2

Carbis Avenue, Grimsargh, PR2

Carbis Avenue, Grimsargh, PR2

Carbis Avenue, Grimsargh, PR2

Carbis Avenue, Grimsargh, PR2

Carbis Avenue, Grimsargh, PR2

Carbis Avenue, Grimsargh, PR2

Carbis Avenue, Grimsargh, PR2

