News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Spacious 4 bed detached Walton le Dale family home with dining kitchen, garage, and large garden on the market

With front and rear gardens, this home is a stunner.
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Nov 2023, 11:07 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 11:07 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £350,000 with Roberts & Co., this glorious 4 bed detached Walton le Dale home is modern, spacious, and well-appointed, featuring a stunning dining kitchen, a spacious living room, large bedrooms, a wonderful garden, and a garage. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Spectacular detached 4 bed woodland Bamber Bridge home on peaceful cul-de-sac up for sale for attractive price

Ultra luxury 4 bed Fulwood mega home with natural light, modern open plan layout, and huge private garden on the market

Grand 5 bed stone built Goosnargh family home with stunning design and sprawling views on the market

Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

1. Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.) Photo: Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales
Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

2. Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.) Photo: Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales
Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

3. Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.) Photo: Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales
Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

4. Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.) Photo: Hampshire Road, Walton-Le-Dale (Credit: Roberts & Co.)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FulwoodGoosnargh