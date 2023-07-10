News you can trust since 1886
Spacious 3 bed Preston family home in sought-after Higher Walton on the market for bargain price

This lovely home could be yours for £110,000 less than the average UK house price.
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

On the market for a bargain £170,000 with Strike, this lovely home is ideal for a growing family, featuring a modern open-plan design, a fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a private rear garden. Take a look around…

Rosebay Gardens, Preston, PR5: A beautifully presented, three bedroom, mid-terraced property in the much sought after area of Higher Walton (Photo credit: Strike)

1. Rosebay Gardens

Rosebay Gardens, Preston, PR5: A beautifully presented, three bedroom, mid-terraced property in the much sought after area of Higher Walton (Photo credit: Strike) Photo: Strike

Rosebay Gardens, Preston, PR5: A beautifully presented, three bedroom, mid-terraced property in the much sought after area of Higher Walton

Rosebay Gardens, Preston, PR5: A beautifully presented, three bedroom, mid-terraced property in the much sought after area of Higher Walton (Photo credit: Strike)

Rosebay Gardens, Preston, PR5: A beautifully presented, three bedroom, mid-terraced property in the much sought after area of Higher Walton (Photo credit: Strike)

