Spacious 3 bed Preston family home in sought-after Higher Walton on the market for bargain price
This lovely home could be yours for £110,000 less than the average UK house price.
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
On the market for a bargain £170,000 with Strike, this lovely home is ideal for a growing family, featuring a modern open-plan design, a fitted kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a private rear garden. Take a look around…
