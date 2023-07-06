Bargain 3 bed Preston family home with fitted kitchen and spacious landscaped rear garden up for sale
This home is a potential steal.
By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 09:56 BST
On the market for the bargain price of £170,000 with Entwistle Green, this charming three-bed Ribbleton home is the ideal property for a growing family, featuring spacious living areas, attractive bedrooms, a modern dining kitchen, and a truly spectacular rear garden. Take a look around...
