Bargain 3 bed Preston family home with fitted kitchen and spacious landscaped rear garden up for sale

This home is a potential steal.
By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 09:56 BST

On the market for the bargain price of £170,000 with Entwistle Green, this charming three-bed Ribbleton home is the ideal property for a growing family, featuring spacious living areas, attractive bedrooms, a modern dining kitchen, and a truly spectacular rear garden. Take a look around...

