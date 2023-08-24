Slick modern 4 bed Leyland family home with open plan kitchen and supreme garden up for sale for bargain price
This is a truly lovely family home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:32 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 14:32 BST
On the market for offers in excess of £280,000 with eXp UK, this supreme four-bed modern day home in the heart of Farington is a stunning contemporary property. Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss some of the other outstanding local homes on the market…
Exclusive 4 bed Whittle le Woods home on luxury development with flawless design and huge garden up for sale
1 / 5