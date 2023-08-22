Slick 4 bed Kirkham corner plot family home with spacious interior and large garden up for sale
On the market for £410,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this gorgeous four-bed Kirkham home is the ideal family property, featuring an attractive location, a dining kitchen with large utility room, spacious living areas, a garden office, a ground floor bedroom, spacious bedrooms and a classic family bathroom, a huge secluded garden, and a detached double garage. Take a look around...
Also, be sure not to miss these other local homes up for sale…
Traditional 2 bed, 3 storey Preston cottage with log burner, roof garden, and rear courtyard up for sale with no chain
Glamourous 4 bed Penwortham family home with fitted kitchen, landscaped garden, and salon up for sale