News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)
Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Slick 4 bed Kirkham corner plot family home with spacious interior and large garden up for sale

This home sits on a generous corner plot.
By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £410,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this gorgeous four-bed Kirkham home is the ideal family property, featuring an attractive location, a dining kitchen with large utility room, spacious living areas, a garden office, a ground floor bedroom, spacious bedrooms and a classic family bathroom, a huge secluded garden, and a detached double garage. Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss these other local homes up for sale…

Downton Abbey style 5 bed Preston mansion with modern design and sprawling gardens on the market

Traditional 2 bed, 3 storey Preston cottage with log burner, roof garden, and rear courtyard up for sale with no chain

Glamourous 4 bed Penwortham family home with fitted kitchen, landscaped garden, and salon up for sale

Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

1. Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo: Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

2. Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo: Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

3. Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo: Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

4. Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo: Dowbridge, Kirkham, Lancashire, PR4 (Credit: Unique Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:KirkhamPrestonPenwortham