News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights

Slick 4 bed detached Leyland family home with traditional features, garage, and private garden up for sale

Available without onward chain, this lovely family property is a gem.
By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Ben Rose, this wonderful detached Leyland property features a welcoming entrance, a living room with traditional fireplace, a fitted kitchen with utility room, a dining area leading out onto the patio, four large bedrooms, an integrated garage, and a secluded garden with central lawn. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Bargain 4 bed detached Bamber Bridge family home with large garden on the market for under £200,000

Family-perfect 4 bed detached Leyland home with modern breakfast kitchen and south facing garden for sale for bargain price

Ultra modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with open plan design and secluded garden up for sale

Heatherleigh, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

1. Heatherleigh, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

Heatherleigh, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Heatherleigh, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Heatherleigh, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

2. Heatherleigh, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

Heatherleigh, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Heatherleigh, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Heatherleigh, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

3. Heatherleigh, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

Heatherleigh, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Heatherleigh, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Heatherleigh, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

4. Heatherleigh, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

Heatherleigh, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose) Photo: Heatherleigh, Leyland (Credit: Ben Rose)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LeylandSouth Ribble