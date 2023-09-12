Slick 4 bed detached Leyland family home with traditional features, garage, and private garden up for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Ben Rose, this wonderful detached Leyland property features a welcoming entrance, a living room with traditional fireplace, a fitted kitchen with utility room, a dining area leading out onto the patio, four large bedrooms, an integrated garage, and a secluded garden with central lawn. Take a look around...
Also on the market locally…
Family-perfect 4 bed detached Leyland home with modern breakfast kitchen and south facing garden for sale for bargain price
Ultra modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with open plan design and secluded garden up for sale