Slick 3 bed modern family home in Leyland on the market for bargain price of less than £200,000

This is an ideal family home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £199,950 with Purplebricks, this slick and stylish three-bed semi-detached Leyland home is a classic modern home, featuring a fitted kitchen, a cosy family living room, an en suite off the main bedroom, and well-kept gardens to the front and rear. Take a look around...

Northgate, Leyland, PR25 (Credit: Purplebricks)

1. Northgate, Leyland, PR25 (Credit: Purplebricks)

Northgate, Leyland, PR25 (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Northgate, Leyland, PR25 (Credit: Purplebricks)

Northgate, Leyland, PR25 (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Northgate, Leyland, PR25 (Credit: Purplebricks)

Northgate, Leyland, PR25 (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Northgate, Leyland, PR25 (Credit: Purplebricks)

