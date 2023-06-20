News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Sleek four-bed Leyland family home with private Love Island style villa-esque garden up for sale

This home is a extended four-bed detached property located on a quiet cul-de-sac.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST

Yours for offers in excess of £315,000 with Home Truths, this wonderful Leyland home is all about the modern interior and it’s glorious private garden, which features a lower terrace and barbeque area, raised beds, an upper-level decking with pergola, a lazy lawn, and external lighting.

Also, be sure not to miss these other amazing homes on the market…

Two for one: pair of picturesque Preston cottages with fairytale gardens hit the market

Tranquil three-bed cul-de-sac Walton-le-Dale home with sun-trap garden up for sale

Million-pound modern Fulwood hillside mansion with pool and sprawling garden hits the market

Home Truths

1. The Pines

Home Truths Photo: Home Truths

Photo Sales
Home Truths

2. The Pines

Home Truths Photo: Home Truths

Photo Sales
Home Truths

3. The Pines

Home Truths Photo: Home Truths

Photo Sales
Home Truths

4. The Pines

Home Truths Photo: Home Truths

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:LeylandFulwoodPreston