Sleek four-bed Leyland family home with private Love Island style villa-esque garden up for sale
This home is a extended four-bed detached property located on a quiet cul-de-sac.
By Jack Marshall
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST
Yours for offers in excess of £315,000 with Home Truths, this wonderful Leyland home is all about the modern interior and it’s glorious private garden, which features a lower terrace and barbeque area, raised beds, an upper-level decking with pergola, a lazy lawn, and external lighting.
