News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Scandinavian style 3 bed Penwortham family home with ultra modern open plan design and gorgeous garden up for sale

This home is described as being ‘Scandinavian-style’.
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:20 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 11:22 GMT

On the market for £249,950 with Marie Holmes Estates, this stunning extended semi-detached family home in Penwortham is the ideal modern property, featuring a classy design throughout, a contemporary open-plan interior, a stylish fitted kitchen, a utility room, large bedrooms, and a wonderful rear garden with decking and lawn. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Spectacular detached 4 bed woodland Bamber Bridge home on peaceful cul-de-sac up for sale for attractive price

Ultra luxury 4 bed Fulwood mega home with natural light, modern open plan layout, and huge private garden on the market

Hidden gem 5 bed Goosnargh family home with fitted kitchen and modern landscaped garden on the market

Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

1. Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates) Photo: Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Photo Sales
Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

2. Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates) Photo: Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Photo Sales
Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

3. Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates) Photo: Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Photo Sales
Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

4. Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates) Photo: Cromwell Road, Penwortham, Preston (Credit: Marie Holmes Estates)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PenworthamFulwoodGoosnargh