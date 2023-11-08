Scandinavian style 3 bed Penwortham family home with ultra modern open plan design and gorgeous garden up for sale
On the market for £249,950 with Marie Holmes Estates, this stunning extended semi-detached family home in Penwortham is the ideal modern property, featuring a classy design throughout, a contemporary open-plan interior, a stylish fitted kitchen, a utility room, large bedrooms, and a wonderful rear garden with decking and lawn. Take a look around...
