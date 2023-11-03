Renovated 3 bed Preston bungalow with updated open plan interior, stunning bathroom, and wrap around garden for sale
On the market for £299,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this newly-renovated three-bedroom detached bungalow in Ribbleton is a sight to behold, featuring a brand new interior, an open-plan living kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a modern bathroom with rainfall shower, and landscaped wrap-around gardens with a detached garage. Take a look around...
For those still looking for their dream house, check out these other homes on the market…
Chain free 4 bed Clayton le Woods bungalow with fitted kitchen, open plan lounge, and huge garden up for sale
Hidden gem 5 bed Goosnargh family home with fitted kitchen and modern landscaped garden on the market