Renovated 3 bed Preston bungalow with modern open plan interior design and wrap around garden for sale

This home has been very tastefully updated.
By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:15 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 10:22 GMT

On the market for £299,950 with Dewhurst Homes, this newly-renovated three-bedroom detached bungalow in Ribbleton is a sight to behold, featuring a brand new interior, an open-plan living kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a modern bathroom with rainfall shower, and landscaped wrap-around gardens with a detached garage. Take a look around...

Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

1. Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

2. Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

3. Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

4. Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes) Photo: Moorland Crescent, Ribbleton, PR2 (Credit: Dewhurst Homes)

