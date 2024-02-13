News you can trust since 1886
Refurbished 3 bed detached Clayton le Woods family home with modern finish & newly installed windows for sale

Not only does this home have all the features of a lovely modern family home, but it also recently had new windows fitted throughout.

By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Feb 2024, 13:37 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £299,995 with Ben Rose, this delightful three bed Clayton le Woods family home has not only been fully refurbished throughout but also sits in a wonderfully picturesque setting and features an entrance porch, a spacious dining lounge, an open plan kitchen with dining area, a downstairs WC, large bedrooms, a home office, a garage with newly-installed electric door, and a garden with lawn and patio. Take a look around...

Still searching for that dream forever home? Check out these other properties on the market locally...

Brand new uber modern 5 bed, 3 storey South Ribble home with open plan design and secluded garden up for sale

Classic 2 bed 19th century 3 storey Whittle le Woods cottage with beams, fireplace, and huge garden for sale

Quirky and characterful 4 bed Fulwood woodland family home with breakfast kitchen and large garden for sale

Cute 3 bed end of terrace Kirkham cottage with huge private garden on the market chain free for bargain price

