On the market for offers in excess of £299,995 with Ben Rose, this delightful three bed Clayton le Woods family home has not only been fully refurbished throughout but also sits in a wonderfully picturesque setting and features an entrance porch, a spacious dining lounge, an open plan kitchen with dining area, a downstairs WC, large bedrooms, a home office, a garage with newly-installed electric door, and a garden with lawn and patio. Take a look around...