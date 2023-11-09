News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Recently renovated 3 bed detached Broughton family home with sleek finish and stunning private garden up for sale

This is a gorgeous home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 14:26 GMT

On the market for £275,000 with Bradley Taylor Properties, this former bungalow has been completely transformed by recent renovations, with a stunning new layout design, spacious living areas, and a wonderful garden with its own koi pond. Take a look around...

Still house-hunting? Check out these other local homes up for sale…

Spectacular detached 4 bed woodland Bamber Bridge home on peaceful cul-de-sac up for sale for attractive price

Ultra luxury 4 bed Fulwood mega home with natural light, modern open plan layout, and huge private garden on the market

Grand 5 bed stone built Goosnargh family home with stunning design and sprawling views on the market

Bradley Taylor Properties

1. Parkstone Road

Bradley Taylor Properties Photo: Bradley Taylor Properties

Photo Sales
Bradley Taylor Properties

2. Parkstone Road

Bradley Taylor Properties Photo: Bradley Taylor Properties

Photo Sales
Bradley Taylor Properties

3. Parkstone Road

Bradley Taylor Properties Photo: Bradley Taylor Properties

Photo Sales
Bradley Taylor Properties

4. Parkstone Road

Bradley Taylor Properties Photo: Bradley Taylor Properties

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:FulwoodGoosnargh