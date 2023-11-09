Recently renovated 3 bed detached Broughton family home with sleek finish and stunning private garden up for sale
On the market for £275,000 with Bradley Taylor Properties, this former bungalow has been completely transformed by recent renovations, with a stunning new layout design, spacious living areas, and a wonderful garden with its own koi pond. Take a look around...
Still house-hunting? Check out these other local homes up for sale…
Spectacular detached 4 bed woodland Bamber Bridge home on peaceful cul-de-sac up for sale for attractive price
Ultra luxury 4 bed Fulwood mega home with natural light, modern open plan layout, and huge private garden on the market
Grand 5 bed stone built Goosnargh family home with stunning design and sprawling views on the market