Recently renovated 3 bed detached Broughton bungalow with stunning private garden up for sale

This is a gorgeous home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

On the market for £320,000 with Bradley Taylor Properties, this former bungalow has been completely transformed by recent renovations, with a stunning new layout design, spacious living areas, and a wonderful garden with its own koi pond. Take a look around...

Bradley Taylor Properties

1. Parkstone Road

Bradley Taylor Properties

Bradley Taylor Properties

2. Parkstone Road

Bradley Taylor Properties

Bradley Taylor Properties

3. Parkstone Road

Bradley Taylor Properties

Bradley Taylor Properties

4. Parkstone Road

Bradley Taylor Properties

