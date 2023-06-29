Recently renovated 3 bed detached Broughton bungalow with stunning private garden up for sale
This is a gorgeous home.
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
On the market for £320,000 with Bradley Taylor Properties, this former bungalow has been completely transformed by recent renovations, with a stunning new layout design, spacious living areas, and a wonderful garden with its own koi pond. Take a look around...
