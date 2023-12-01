On the market for £575,000 with Armitstead Barnett, this magnificent four-bed Treales home is nestled in a small and tranquil village and boasts a recently-renovated and extended layout. Offering a beautiful dining kitchen, a fantastic lounge extension, a study, a sitting room, a utility and WC to the ground floor, four spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms to the first floor, and lovely garden, this home is a stunner. Take a look around...Also up for sale locally...