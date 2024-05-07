Picture perfect 5 bed, 3 storey Chorley family home with slick modern design & detached office for sale

This magnificent three-storey home is the epitome of modern living.

By Jack Marshall
Published 7th May 2024, 14:23 BST

On the market for £375,000 with Home Truths, this spectacular 5 bed detached Euxton home is spacious, extended, and sits on a tranquil cul-de-sac plot. It also features a detached annexe home office, private gardens, a living room with bay window, a modern fitted kitchen leading through to the conservatory, large bedrooms, and a stunning private rear garden.

Take a look around...

Also on the market locally...

I think it's rare that homes of this quality come to the market: Uber deluxe 4 bed open plan house up for sale

'I think it's incredibly impressive': Grand and historic 5 bed Preston manor house with huge garden for sale

I think this is a rare opportunity: Deluxe Longridge lakeside mansion with dream garden on the market

