On the market for £375,000 with Home Truths, this spectacular 5 bed detached Euxton home is spacious, extended, and sits on a tranquil cul-de-sac plot. It also features a detached annexe home office, private gardens, a living room with bay window, a modern fitted kitchen leading through to the conservatory, large bedrooms, and a stunning private rear garden.
