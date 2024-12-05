I love this picture perfect 3-bed Blackpool bargain home with sleek modern finish and private garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 11:35 BST

This place is a potential bargain.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £155,000 with Purplebricks, this piece of real estate certainly features a lot of home for your money.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

A fully-refurbished home in Blackpool, this semi-detached property is located near Stanley Park, Victoria Hospital, and a number of local transport links. It is also in perfect condition, making it a very attractive turn-key home for someone looking for a property into which anyone can move straight away.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Boasting a newly-fitted kitchen diner, a spacious family lounge, and plenty of bright and airy spaces, the ground floor is ideally designed for modern living, while the first floor features three large and cleverly-designed bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Externally, the home has a lovely paved rear garden to boot, offering any potential owners use of a private outdoor space. Take a look around...

While you’re here, be sure not to miss...

Lancashire town named UK's 2nd cosiest thanks to abundance of traditional British pubs with roaring open fires

5 Lancashire farms for sale for an aspiring Jeremy Clarkson style farmer to take on

I love that place! The 17 top rated Lancaster restaurants based on your TripAdvisor reviews

Collingwood Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

1. Collingwood Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Collingwood Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks) | Collingwood Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Collingwood Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Collingwood Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Collingwood Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks) | Collingwood Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Collingwood Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Collingwood Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Collingwood Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks) | Collingwood Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Collingwood Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Collingwood Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Collingwood Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks) | Collingwood Avenue (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Purple BricksBlackpoolPropertyLancashireMoneyLove Your
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice