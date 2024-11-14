After GG.co.uk recently revealed a handy list of the best-rated pubs with fireplaces in every one of the 73 major UK towns and cities with over 100,000 people, Blackburn was unveiled as Lancashire’s cosiest place in which to enjoy a real fire and sportsmanship on a chilly evening.

Scoring 83.22% on the nation’s cosiness scale, Blackburn boasts some 30 pubs with fireplaces to choose from as well as the third-best average Google rating in the UK of 4.41 out of 5. The best pubs were shown to be the Spread Eagle, the Royal Oak, and the Rising Sun.

Blackburn also scored highest of all 73 towns and cities for the most cosy pubs with big screens per capita, while 11 out of the 30 pubs with real fire featured large screens showing horse racing, football, cricket, or rugby via a Sky Sport or TNT Sports connection.

Blackpool was named as the 13th cosiest on the same metric, while Preston came 16th. The pubs named as the cosies in each of those two places can be found below...