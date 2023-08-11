Perfect for first-time buyers: 3 bed Preston home in Deepdale on the market for less than £200,000
This home would be ideal for any first-time buyers.
By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for £191,000 with Kingswood, this lovely three-bed terraced Deepdale home in Preston is the ideal property for a first-time buyer, offering cosy living areas, a fitted kitchen, and three bedrooms. Take a look around...
