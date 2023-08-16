News you can trust since 1886
Oxbridge Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Laura Preston via Keller Williams)
Oxbridge Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Laura Preston via Keller Williams)

Perfect family home: 4 bed Cottam property with immaculate design, fitted kitchen, and landscaped garden up for sale

This is the ideal family property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £300,000 with Laura Preston via Keller Williams, this gorgeous four-bed Cottam home is ready made for a growing family, featuring stunning reception rooms, a modern kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and an impeccable rear garden. Take a look around...

Oxbridge Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Laura Preston via Keller Williams)

1. Oxbridge Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Laura Preston via Keller Williams)

Oxbridge Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Laura Preston via Keller Williams)

Oxbridge Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Laura Preston via Keller Williams)

2. Oxbridge Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Laura Preston via Keller Williams)

Oxbridge Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Laura Preston via Keller Williams)

Oxbridge Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Laura Preston via Keller Williams)

3. Oxbridge Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Laura Preston via Keller Williams)

Oxbridge Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Laura Preston via Keller Williams)

Oxbridge Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Laura Preston via Keller Williams)

4. Oxbridge Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Laura Preston via Keller Williams)

Oxbridge Road, Preston, Lancashire (Credit: Laura Preston via Keller Williams)

