BREAKING

Perfect 3 bed detached Fulwood family home with modern finish, bright design, and large private garden up for sale

This is an ideal family property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Dec 2023, 11:16 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 11:16 GMT

On the market for £365,000 with Farrell Heyworth, this wonderful three-bed detached Fulwood home is all about practical modernity, featuring a family living room, a modern kitchen diner with breakfast bar, spacious bedrooms including a main with en suite and walk-in wardrobe, a garage, and a sizeable rear garden with patio area. Take a look around...

