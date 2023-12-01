Perfect 3 bed detached Fulwood family home with modern finish, bright design, and large private garden up for sale
On the market for £365,000 with Farrell Heyworth, this wonderful three-bed detached Fulwood home is all about practical modernity, featuring a family living room, a modern kitchen diner with breakfast bar, spacious bedrooms including a main with en suite and walk-in wardrobe, a garage, and a sizeable rear garden with patio area. Take a look around...
