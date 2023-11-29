Peaceful 3 bed semi-detached Leyland family home with fitted kitchen and private garden with summer house for sale
On the market for offers in excess of £195,000 with Brian Pilkington, this three-bed semi-detached Leyland home boasts a welcoming entrance hallway, a lounge opening onto the dining room, a modern fitted kitchen, a main bedroom with en suite, and a lovely rear garden with summer house. Take a look around...
