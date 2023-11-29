News you can trust since 1886
Peaceful 3 bed semi-detached Leyland family home with fitted kitchen and private garden with summer house for sale

This cul-de-sac home is all about space, affordability, and tranquility.
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Nov 2023, 14:50 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 14:50 GMT

On the market for offers in excess of £195,000 with Brian Pilkington, this three-bed semi-detached Leyland home boasts a welcoming entrance hallway, a lounge opening onto the dining room, a modern fitted kitchen, a main bedroom with en suite, and a lovely rear garden with summer house. Take a look around...

Avocet Court, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Avocet Court, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Avocet Court, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Avocet Court, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

2. Avocet Court, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Avocet Court, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Brian Pilkington) Photo: Avocet Court, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Avocet Court, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

3. Avocet Court, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Avocet Court, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Brian Pilkington) Photo: Avocet Court, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Avocet Court, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

4. Avocet Court, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

Avocet Court, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Brian Pilkington) Photo: Avocet Court, Leyland, Lancashire, PR26 (Credit: Brian Pilkington)

