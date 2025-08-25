It is an opulent contemporary home that has been custom built to the highest specification, to provide the ultimate luxury home for any family.
Situated in the picturesque village of Wrea Green, the property occupies an unrivalled position overlooking the village green, with further stunning views to the rear.
Internally, this stunning home offers spacious open plan living, multi-level gardens, indoor swimming pool and gym and a hot tub. It’s absolutely stunning - let the pictures do the talking.
It’s priced at £2m with Lytham Estate Agents
ICYMI: Move-in ready 4 bed house on Lytham Road in Preston's Fulwood area has origianal features, charm and character
I've found the perfect first time buyer home in Preston that's a blank canvas and in an an area you'll love
Stand-out 4 bed house for sale in Preston's Ashton area combines Victorian charm with modern elegence