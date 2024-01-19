One of a kind 5 bed central Preston apartment in grand former church up for sale for bargain price
Words can’t quite do this place justice...
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:15 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 09:27 GMT
On the market for offers in excess of £200,000 with Redrose, this is a truly one-of-a-kind home offering the chance to live in a former church.
