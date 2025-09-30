New build 3 bed house in Preston's Cottam area is a home you'll love for years to come

Published 30th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

This is a new build property on Applewood Road in the Cottam area of Preston.

The Dalton offers an inviting interior with plenty of space to create a home you'll love for years to come.

An open-plan kitchen and dining room with large French doors open out onto a beautiful garden offering the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living.

A separate, practical utility room and downstairs toilet complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, discover 3 spacious bedrooms, including a master bedroom with its very own luxurious en-suite, making the Dalton a truly stylish home.

It’s on the market for £264,750 with Morris Homes Ltd

Applewood Road, Cottam

Applewood Road, Cottam | Morris Homes Ltd

Applewood Road, Cottam

Applewood Road, Cottam | Morris Homes Ltd

Applewood Road, Cottam

Applewood Road, Cottam | Morris Homes Ltd

Applewood Road, Cottam

Applewood Road, Cottam | Morris Homes Ltd

