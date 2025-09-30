The Dalton offers an inviting interior with plenty of space to create a home you'll love for years to come.
An open-plan kitchen and dining room with large French doors open out onto a beautiful garden offering the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living.
A separate, practical utility room and downstairs toilet complete the ground floor.
Upstairs, discover 3 spacious bedrooms, including a master bedroom with its very own luxurious en-suite, making the Dalton a truly stylish home.
It’s on the market for £264,750 with Morris Homes Ltd
ICYMI: Fabulous property for sale in Preston's Fulwood area that's full of character with a price slash
I tour Lancashire's most expensive home for sale that's centuries old with Gothic look and majestic rooms