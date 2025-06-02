Multi-million pound Lancashire eco mansion with pool, underground garage, wine store, and hot tub for sale

Named Terrigal, this property offers a rare blend of rural charm, luxury, and environmental consciousness.

On the market for £3.5m with Moving Works, this home is located on the edge of Wrea Green and is comfortably one of the North West’s most unique homes - a striking contemporary residence offering over 8,000 sq ft of carefully designed living space across three floors.

Completed in 2019 and still under a 10-year warranty, the property combines cutting-edge architecture with an emphasis on wellness, sustainability, and integration with nature in all possible aspects.

Accessed via secure electric gates, the home features a heated and fully insulated underground garage with space for multiple vehicles, a workshop, and integrated smart systems, while a commercial-grade lift connects all floors, supporting accessible, future-proof living for multigenerational families.

Internally, the property includes a vast open-plan kitchen and living space equipped with Gaggenau appliances, a wine store, and walnut detailing. Floor-to-ceiling glazing and wildflower rooftop views bring natural light and greenery into every aspect of the home.

Practical features include a utility room, boot room with dog shower, and Control4 smart home technology, while wellness amenities are also central in this home, with a heated indoor pool, gym, and hot tub all linked to energy-efficient climate systems.

The principal bedroom suite includes a balcony, dressing room, and scenic en suite with direct access to fitness areas, while each of the additional en suite bedrooms offers unique garden or woodland views.

Externally, the landscaped garden offers multiple terraces, a lawn, and wildlife corridors, enhancing biodiversity and outdoor living. Take a look around...

