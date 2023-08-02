Modern 4 bed Preston family home on lovely corner plot with stunning kitchen on the market for attractive price
This visually stunning corner plot home is a sight to behold.
By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for £299,950 with Strike, this captivating four-bed Newsham home features a modern design, a large corner plot, a wonderful kitchen with island unit, spacious bedrooms, and a lovely rear garden. Take a look around...
