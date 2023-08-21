Modern 4 bed Penwortham family home on exclusive development with landscaped garden up for sale
On the market for £340,000 with Roberts & Co, this gorgeous detached four-bed Penwortham home features two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen and utility room, an en suite to the main bedroom, a modern family bathroom suite, and large spacious gardens to the front and rear as well as a garage. Take a look around...
