Modern 4 bed Penwortham family home on exclusive development with landscaped garden up for sale

This is a lovely modern family home built on a new development.
By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £340,000 with Roberts & Co, this gorgeous detached four-bed Penwortham home features two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen and utility room, an en suite to the main bedroom, a modern family bathroom suite, and large spacious gardens to the front and rear as well as a garage. Take a look around...

