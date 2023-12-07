Modern 3 bed detached Wesham family home with open plan kitchen, cosy lounge, and huge south facing garden for sale
On the market for £270,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this three-bed Wesham family home features w large lounge, a bright kitchen diner opening onto the rear garden, a main bedroom with en suite and fitted wardrobes, a modern bathroom suite, a driveway and garage, and a spacious south-facing garden with lawn and patio. Take a look around...
