Modern 3 bed detached Wesham family home with open plan kitchen, cosy lounge, and huge south facing garden for sale

This recently-constructed detached home is superb.
By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Dec 2023, 10:42 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 10:43 GMT

On the market for £270,000 with Unique Estate Agency, this three-bed Wesham family home features w large lounge, a bright kitchen diner opening onto the rear garden, a main bedroom with en suite and fitted wardrobes, a modern bathroom suite, a driveway and garage, and a spacious south-facing garden with lawn and patio. Take a look around...

