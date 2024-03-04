On the market for £185,000 with Spire Courts, this property is unlike any other on the market. A two-bed apartment set across three floors, this Accrington home is set within a stunning Grade II listed church which has been transformed into a residential development featuring a huge gym, a swimming pool, and truly gorgeous modern homes. Take a look around...
