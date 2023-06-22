Mind-blowing four-bed modern Lea Town mansion with spectacular interior hits the market
This home is a winner.
By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
On the market for £950,000 with Moving Works Collection, this breathtaking home is a sight for sore eyes – the facade alone is enough to make you stop in your tracks. Inside you’ll find a stunning open-plan design, a ultra-modern kitchen, a series of gorgeous bedrooms, and a wonderful family bathroom. Outside is a sprawling garden to boot. Take a look around...
Still in the market? Check out these other homes up for sale…
Page 1 of 5