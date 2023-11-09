On the market for £1.4m with Dewhurst Homes, this utterly spectacular three-storey, six-bed Scorton home is a sight to behold. Built brick by brick by the current owners, a lot of heart and character has gone into this property and what greets potential buyers is a timeless family home featuring an eco-friendly design which makes the most of the stunning surroundings, underfloor heating, two fitted kitchens, versatile and gorgeous living spaces, oak doors, spacious bedrooms, modern bathrooms, and a fully-fitted annexe linked to the main home via an underground tunnel. Oh, and there’s the spectacular garden. Take a look around...