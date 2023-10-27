News you can trust since 1886
Mind blowing 5 bed Leyland super mansion with home cinema, spectacular kitchen, and wraparound garden up for sale

There really is only one word: wow.
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:32 BST

On the market for offers in excess of £1.1m with Michael Bailey Estates, this 5 bed Leyland mansion is the epitome of luxury living, featuring an electric gate, a cinema room with a 120-inch screen, a massive kitchen with bi-folding doors onto the garden as well as a horseshoe island and a walk-in pantry, a stellar main bedroom bathed in natural light and featuring an en suite and a walk-in dressing room, and spectacular wraparound garden. Take a look around...

