Mind blowing 4 bed detached Preston family home with stunning interior design and huge private garden for sale

This home is a stunner.

By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 11:56 GMT

On the market for £339,950 with Love Homes, this four-bed detached Barton home is all about modernity and space, featuring large open plan living areas, a modern fitted kitchen, large bedrooms including a main bedroom with en suite, and a huge garden. Take a look around...

