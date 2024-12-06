For sale for £1.795m with MSW Hewetsons, this stunning home is as unique as it is sleek.

Accessed via electric gates and set in over an acre of breathtaking Ribble Valley countryside offering stunning rural views, the exterior of this home is matched only by the gorgeous interior, which boasts a thoughtfully-designed and bespoke layout designed to maximise space and natural light.

Recently upgraded, the home features a smart system for the heating, lighting, blinds, ventilation, and sound systems throughout. The ground floor itself boasts an open-plan kitchen, a dining area, a utility room, and oak/slate flooring.

Upstairs, you’ll find six bedrooms, including a deluxe main suite, all of which feature private bathrooms, as well as a media room and a study, while the outside includes an attached double garage and sprawling landscaped gardens.

Take a look around...

