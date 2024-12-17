On the market for £750,000 with Churcher Estates, this gorgeous and unique modern mansion is an impressive seven-bed family home located in the charming village of Scarisbrick, but five minutes from Southport and Ormskirk.

Offering easy access to amenities, schools, and transport links, this home also spans some 4,000 square feet, making it a huge modern home featuring five double bedrooms in the main house alone as well as a self-contained two-bed annexe, providing versatile living options.

Passing through the electric gates, you’ll find ample parking spaces and an integrated double garage, while inside there is a spacious hallway leading through to the bright open-plan living room with log burner. The modern kitchen features quartz worktops and built-in appliances as well as a separate utility room, while there is also an office and downstairs WC.

Heading upstairs, you’ll encounter a main bedroom with a private balcony and luxury en suite as well as another bedroom with en suite facilities and a large family bathroom to service the other rooms. Outside, the rear garden boasts a well-maintained lawn, a fully enclosed swimming pool, and a patio for entertaining.

The annex is elegantly finished with herringbone flooring, a modern kitchen, and a bathroom. This home offers ideal family living, combining spacious interiors, a stylish kitchen, an annex, and an outdoor pool, making it the perfect facility for those seeking a forever home with ample space and modern amenities.

Take a look around...

Be sure not to miss...

