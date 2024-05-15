Majestic 4 bed detached Mawdesley countryside home with magical garden perfect for summer on the market

By Jack Marshall
Published 15th May 2024, 15:52 BST

What a gorgeous country home.

On the market for £620,000 with Express Estate Agency, this gorgeous Mawdesley home is all about it’s utterly magical garden, but it also boasts a non-too shabby interior as well, featuring an entrance hall, a dining room, a bright and spacious lounge, an open plan kitchen with utility room, a home study, large bedrooms, and those aforementioned gardens, which contain lawns, shrubs, flower beds, decking, and mature trees.

Don’t miss our amazing (and free) LEP newsletter!

As the estate agents say:

Take a look around...

Also on the market locally for those still looking for their forever home...

I've never seen a home epitomise modern luxury like this: brand new 5 bed Freckleton family home for sale

"Where do I sign!?" Sprawling 4 bed detached Preston home in leafy Woodplumpton with huge garden for sale

"I've never seen a more eye-catching home!" Vast California style 4 bed coastal mansion on the market

1. Gorsey Lane (Credit: Express Estate Agency)

Photo Sales

2. Gorsey Lane (Credit: Express Estate Agency)

Photo Sales

3. Gorsey Lane (Credit: Express Estate Agency)

Photo Sales

4. Gorsey Lane (Credit: Express Estate Agency)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPropertyLancashireMoney

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.