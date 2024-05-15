On the market for £620,000 with Express Estate Agency, this gorgeous Mawdesley home is all about it’s utterly magical garden, but it also boasts a non-too shabby interior as well, featuring an entrance hall, a dining room, a bright and spacious lounge, an open plan kitchen with utility room, a home study, large bedrooms, and those aforementioned gardens, which contain lawns, shrubs, flower beds, decking, and mature trees.