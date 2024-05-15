On the market for £620,000 with Express Estate Agency, this gorgeous Mawdesley home is all about it’s utterly magical garden, but it also boasts a non-too shabby interior as well, featuring an entrance hall, a dining room, a bright and spacious lounge, an open plan kitchen with utility room, a home study, large bedrooms, and those aforementioned gardens, which contain lawns, shrubs, flower beds, decking, and mature trees.
As the estate agents say:
Take a look around...
Also on the market locally for those still looking for their forever home...
I've never seen a home epitomise modern luxury like this: brand new 5 bed Freckleton family home for sale
"Where do I sign!?" Sprawling 4 bed detached Preston home in leafy Woodplumpton with huge garden for sale
"I've never seen a more eye-catching home!" Vast California style 4 bed coastal mansion on the market
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.